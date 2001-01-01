The Java Cookbook

Ian F. Darwin

ISBN-13: 978-1-449-33704-9 (Third Edition, 2014) Fully updated for Java 8!

ISBN: 0-596-00701-9 (Second Edition, 2004)

ISBN: 0-596-00170-3 (First Edition, 2001)

Publisher: O'Reilly Media. What they're saying... Java Cookbook: An Excellent Read

"The Java Cookbook is arguably the best book ever written on the Java programming language..."

Jack D. Martin, Computer Scientist, reviewing on Barnes & Noble. "Its 800 pages are packed with information, all [in a ...] format which will rapidly get you on the right track when you make new uses of your Java knowledge in areas as wide ranging as String Handling to working with graphics, and from Internationalisation to JSPs."

Well House Consultants Book Review "I learned more in two days with this book than I did with several very good Java books because I need to see examples and how things work in context. If you're like that too, you'll love this book. I pack it with my laptop so I'm never without it when I need it -- it's that useful to me!"

Bruce Van Horn, reviewing on Amazon.com "The most useful Java book of them all"

Stuart Wain, reviewing on Amazon.com News... Now available in Lots of Languages... too many to list here. See the language links in the navigation bar. You can sign up for a low-volume mailing list to be notified about book news and events. About... This book offers something for everyone who wants to learn more about Java. It makes an ideal second book of Java for any developer/analyst/architect, computer science student, or any other serious student of Java. I don't cover the basics of Java syntax, but start with coverage of essential APIs such as String handling, numbers, and dates and times. From there I move into graphics and GUI, then into networking (client, web services, brief coverage of server tech). I finish up with important but sometimes-neglected aspects of Java such as Threads, other languages and native code. For each topic I give around a dozen main ``how-to'' recipes consisting of a problem statement, a quick solution, and more detailed example with code attached (full code available from the download link).